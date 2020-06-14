243 Apartments for rent in Miami, FL with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Miami renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Biscayne Gardens
13 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Upper East Side
95 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Coconut Grove
92 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,637
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Golden Pines
34 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,713
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Flamingo-Lummus
31 Units Available
Riverhouse at 11th
1170 NW 11th St, Suite 100, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,599
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1228 sqft
Views of the Miami River and Marlins Park. Resort-style features include valet dry cleaning, sky lounge, fitness center, a yoga studio, and rooftop pool with deck.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Wynwood
20 Units Available
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
$
International Gardens
4 Units Available
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Brickell
73 Units Available
Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,630
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1164 sqft
Bright apartments with modern lighting and finishes, near I-95. Air conditioning and patio/balcony. Community has yoga facilities and dog grooming area. Swimming pool, shuffle board, bike storage. Building has an elevator.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fontainebleau Park West
55 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Miami Central Business District
68 Units Available
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,579
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,721
705 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wynwood
65 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,683
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,888
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
California Club
8 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Allapattah
8 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this beautiful CFH Group Community! This 14 acre property features 7 buildings with 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Brickell
31 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,559
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,409
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Park West
162 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Golden Pines
126 Units Available
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,750
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1088 sqft
Zoi House is more than an address, it is a residential lifestyle powered by the future.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Wynwood
52 Units Available
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,714
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,093
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,983
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Miami Central Business District
85 Units Available
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,696
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,873
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1333 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Brickell
67 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,958
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Miami, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Miami renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

