little havana
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:57 PM
234 Apartments for rent in Little Havana, Miami, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
$
12 Units Available
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,718
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,458
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
994 sqft
Welcome home to Riverview Apartments in Downtown Miami, a new rental community anchored in the heart of the burgeoning city's metro area. Enjoy incredible views of the cityscape, the Miami River apartment building, and the entire Brickell area.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
LaVida Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami
6600 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1295 sqft
Important: our temporary leasing office until March 2019 is located at 777 NW 72nd Avenue Suite 1081, Miami, FL 33126 – DoubleTree Airport Miami Merchandise Mart – ½ mile west of the property on NW 7th Street.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
36 NW 6th Ave Apt 502
36 Northwest 6th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
Great and spacious unit, recently remodeled, freshly painted and new waterproof wood flooring installed. Close to I-95, downtown and Brickell. Easy to show Call/Text LA for showing instructions. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902655)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1901 SW 8th St
1901 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
BRAND NEW BUILDING! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! Call or Text Fernan 786.304.4981 Minimum lease length is 12 months.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
218 NW 12 AV
218 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2007 Boutique building with 66 unit, in-unit washer, dryer and dishwasher, ceramic floors, walking distance to SLAM school and Marlins Park. Close to UM Hospital, i95, SR836, SR112, Brickell, South Beach , Wynwood and Downtown. Covered parking.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1530 SW 2nd Street
1530 Southwest 2nd Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
location, location, location - Great first floor unit -Spacious quiet condo, secured building with secured gated visitors parking. The condominium is located in a central area close to downtown, Brickell area, expressway and business districts.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
479 SW 3rd St
479 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
COMPLETELY REMODELED! Brand New EVERYTHING!!! Near Brickell, Downtown, Public Transportation, Miami River, Park, Grocery Stores. Gated Building with assigned parking, laundry facilities, hurricane shutters. VERY EASY TO SHOW.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
667 SW 3rd St
667 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH ACROSS THE STREET FROM ADA MERRITT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
977 SW 5th St
977 Southwest 5th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Nice, clean, well lighted 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, located on second floor of a quadruplex, the property is fenced, access with keys. Half of the lot use for parking.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
102 SW 6th Ave
102 Southwest 6th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent Location 2be/2ba Condo. Minutes from Downton, washer/dryer inside unit. Open balcony/city view. 2 parking spaces assigned.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1375 SW 6th St
1375 Southwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Wonderful apartment with ample and secured off-street parking steps from the hot restaurant, bar, art galleries and entertainment district on Calle 8, but far enough to avoid the heavy traffic of that area this brand new building can be home to
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
761 NW 1st St
761 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Chic luxury-industrial brownstone style building with high-end style & exclusive finishes. Ready for immediate move-in. This full-floor 2/2 has two large terraces & is full of light with an expansive living area & den (perfect for an office).
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
769 NW 1st St
769 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Chic luxury-industrial brownstone style building with high-end style & exclusive finishes. Ready for immediate move-in. This full-floor 2/2 feels like a custom home with 13' ceilings, walk-in closets & a private backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
771 NW 1st St
771 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Chic luxury-industrial brownstone style building with high-end style & exclusive finishes. Ready for immediate move-in. This full-floor 2/2 has two large terraces & is full of light with an expansive living area & den (perfect for an office).
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1153 SW 7th St
1153 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
A Great 2/1.5 Apartment unit ready to move-in. Enjoy the duplex style recently painted, tile on the floor and central A/C unit. Excellent location and rapid approval.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
142 SW 18 AV
142 Southwest 18th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
FANTASTIC RENTAL, FRESHLY PAINTED AND PRICE TO GO FAST, CENTRALLY LOCATED, TILED THROUGHOUT, QUICK CONDOMINIUM APPROVAL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT BEFORE IT GOES. Please view the unbranded virtual tour.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
400 SW 2nd St
400 Southwest 2nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Miami Riverview Condo! Your going to love this beautiful corner unit with wonderful views of the Miami River.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
825 NW 18th Pl
825 Northwest 18th Place, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
A centrally located 2 bedroom and 1 bath with spacious 780 sqft unit. Property features a energy efficient central a/c, high impact doors, high impact windows, washer and dryer located on site.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1940 SW 4th St
1940 Southwest 4th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
603 sqft
Beautiful apartment for sale, 2/1. Excellent location in Miami, FL near the Miami Marlins Stadium, West Flagler Street and Downtown Miami. Brand new Washers and Dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
45 SW 9th St
45 Southwest 9th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new construction, ready to rent! Fully furnished with designer furniture, corner "01"line, Brickell Heights East Tower. Spacious split floor plan with wrap around all glass balcony, a must see! Top of the line appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
10 SW South River Dr
10 Southwest South River Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Afford yourself amazing views from this 17th floor fully refurbished loft overlooking the Miami River and Downtown Miami.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
427 Sw 7th Street
427 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
725 sqft
This gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment sits just 2 blocks away from the Brickell City Center and Calle 8! This unit is nestled in the back of the building away from all the city noise, where you will get a nice nights sleep! From the
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1043 NW 5 St
1043 Northwest 5th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Absolutely wonderful 2 bedrooms 1 bath newly renovated with parking, Steps from the Marlins Stadium and Jackson Memorial Hospital, 3 mins from the 95 and 836, you will be centrally located. Pet Friendly, YouTube walkthrough available
