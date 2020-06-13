/
biscayne park
778 Apartments for rent in Biscayne Park, FL📍
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
890 NE 117th St
890 Northeast 117th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Looking for a place to call home-sweet-home? You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom-2 bath home! Unique location is close to everything- minutes away from the beaches and Bal Harbor shopping, easy commute to downtown Miami, Miami Design District,
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11217 NE 8th Ct
11217 Northeast 8th Court, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Cozy cottage with warmth and charm features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace, combination living and dining. Great neighborhood of Biscayne Park.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11143 NE 8 Ave
11143 Northeast 8th Avenue, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Desirable Biscayne Park, three-bedroom, two customized bathrooms. A real beauty. Architectural features,Original wood floors, formal dining and cute sun room/family room facing a Large 10,000 sq.ft. lot with lots of greenery and privacy.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
733 NE 118 Street
733 Northeast 118th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
ART DECO HOUSE FRONT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY, WOOD FLOORS. DESIGNER DECORATOR IN BISCAYNE PARK, VERY COZY AND FRIENDLY NEIBOORHOOD.CENTRALLY LOCATED TO THE MAJOR ROADS, CLOSE TO BEACH, MALL, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, HIGHWAYS.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
901 NE 109 St
901 Northeast 109th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
Quiet Bisc Pk! Spectacular Mid-Century Modern renovated sprawling pool home with 4 bedrms and 2 bathrms...split bedroom plan, and lots of open space and large rooms (almost 2800 sq.ft.!).
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1212 NE 121st St
1212 NE 121st St, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
VERY SPACIOUS 3/2 DUPLEX IN BISCAYNE PARK. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING ETC. CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER. VERY GENEROUS CLOSET SPACE. NEW CENTRAL AIR & HEAT. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
729 NE 117
729 Northeast 117th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
TENANT IN THE MOMENT ,AVAILABLE July 1/2020 Beautiful 1/1 complete Furnished By week $600 By month $1750 Live in PARADISE !!complete furniture !!ONE-OF-A-KIND 1920s Spanish Mission Revival Style duplex located in the Village of Biscayne Park.
Results within 1 mile of Biscayne Park
Sans Souci Estates
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Keystone Point
1 Unit Available
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2600 sqft
Fabulous 3/2 Pool Home! Modern! Fast Approval! - Property Id: 282130 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
365 NE 125th St
365 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
Completely renovated unit, New Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new high-efficiency A/C, new water heater. Freshly painted and ready for a new great tenant. Need 620 Credit Score.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1624 NE 109th St
1624 Northeast 109th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
831 sqft
Be the first to live in this FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in an amazing location near Biscayne Bay.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1470 NE 123rd St
1470 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
unbeatable location of this 1/1 unit with ample spaces in a greatly maintained building. Pool and amenities call today!
Sans Souci Estates
1 Unit Available
1855 Northeast 121st Street
1855 Northeast 121st Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
974 sqft
1855 Northeast 121st Street Apt #30, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11925 NE 2ND AVE 209
11925 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1048 sqft
CAPRI GARDENS ( Se habla espaol ) - Property Id: 109282 MUST SEE, This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features tile flooring, central A/C, a living room, dining area and with standard kitchen and standard appliances.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12125 NE 11th Ct
12125 Northeast 11th Court, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED, LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD, OPEN KITCHEN, TILE ALL OVER, CLOSE TO BISCAYNE PARK, WHOLE FOODS, SHOPS, HIGHWAYS, BEACHES AND MORE!!!, MOVE IN NOW!!!!, SAME DAY APPROVAL!!
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
13125 NW Miami Ct
13125 Northwest Miami Court, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Nice and upgraded 1 full bedroom and 1 small bedroom (ideal for office or nursery). Open small KITCHENETTE, this home has its own private patio and parking area. About 850 sq ft of living space.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11515 NE 12th Ave
11515 Northeast 12th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Luxury modern House 3/1 modern open kitchen garden Style 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom . Renovated throughout with impact windows, Open kitchen with bar, family room Basement and private yard (beautiful fruit trees).
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1370 Northeast 119th Street
1370 Northeast 119th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
1370 Northeast 119th Street, North Miami, FL - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: allowed.
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1000 Quayside Ter
1000 Quayside Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is a premier SOUTHEAST corner unit with tons of natural light on a 34 acre gated property with 24/7 private security.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11905 NE 2nd Ave
11905 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS AT CAPRI GARDENS, CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF NORTH MIAMI, CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, NOVA AND FIU UNIVERSITY, AND MUCH MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED, WONT LAST!
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1525 NE 110th Ter
1525 NE 110th Ter, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
EAST OF BISCAYNE 2/2 - TILE FLOORS, LARGE GARDEN, PORCH, 2 PARKING. WALL A/C'S NO WASHER/DRYER. FULL CREDIT CHECK + FIRST, LAST SECURITY. NO NEGOTIATION. PETS OK
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
13655 NE 10th Ave
13655 Northeast 10th Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Secure building, 2 bed 1 bath, 3rd floor unit. Located in the heart of North Miami Beach, large walk-in closets, tile throughout, good size rooms, balcony, pool. Walk to buses, schools, shopping near by.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1225 NE 124th St
1225 Northeast 124th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
LOCATION This condo is ready to live. Excellent location in North Miami Beach . The Apartment is 2 bedrooms , 1 bathroom.
Overbrook Shores
1 Unit Available
70 NW 128th St
70 Northwest 128th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
NICE HOUSE 4/1 GOOD LOCATION 4 bedroom 1 bath in a quiet area near transportation CLOSE TO 195 HUGE BACK YARD ENCLOSED CENTRAL A/C ESASY TO SHOW !!!!!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Biscayne Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,890.
Some of the colleges located in the Biscayne Park area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Biscayne Park from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
