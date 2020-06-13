Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

502 Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

📍
Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
West Avenue
31 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,330
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Flamingo-Lummus
29 Units Available
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,575
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,758
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1300 Ocean Drive
1300 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1000 sqft
Live everyday steps from the ocean. Unit located in upscale Ocean Drive boutique bldg. THE NETHERLAND. Fully furnished, equipped and updated 1 bd, 1.5 bath apartment with ocean views from every window.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1330 Ocean Drive
1330 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1300 sqft
True one-of-a-kind gem. This immaculate 1936 Art Deco masterpiece delivers you elegantly back in time upon entry. No detail or expense has been spared on the upkeep of one of the best restored Art Deco properties in existence today.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1405 Meridian Ave
1405 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,150
900 sqft
This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from : The city s best boutiques , South Beach s hottest restaurants and clubs ,golf and tennis clubs The beach and Lincoln Mall.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1335 Pennsylvania Ave Apt 2
1335 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing furnished Junior 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom in the heart of South Beach. Boutique art deco building with 8 units only. Gated and secured entry make this building a quiet oasis, with palm trees around the property.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Venetian Islands
1 Unit Available
120 Venetian Way #120
120 Venetian Causeway, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2926 sqft
Located on Rivo Alto, the eastern most Venetian Island, this stunning home has been renovated to perfection.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8260 Byron Ave
8260 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,225
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Welcome to the Ocean Bay House– North Beach’s newest waterfront rental community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Point
1 Unit Available
801 S Pointe Dr
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Spacious residence, beautifully finished at the exclusive boutique property, Marea, located in desired South of Fifth area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
3025 Indian Creek Dr
3025 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UNIT IN SOUTH BEACH BAYSIDE CONDO. ONE BLOCK AWAY FROM THE BEACH. GREAT LOCATION. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BUILDING FEATURES POOL. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER,ELECTRICITY, INTERNET, CABLE AND TRASH! LAUNDRY ROOM IN THE SAME FLOOR.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
2463 Pine Tree Dr
2463 Pinetree Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1320 sqft
Big & bright penthouse condo on desirable Pine Tree Dr. This unit is very unique, originally two units converted to one making this the only unit on the third floor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
City Center
1 Unit Available
100 Lincoln Rd
100 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular 1 Bedroom unit at the Famous Decoplage completely remodeled unit, premium location, walking distance to all SBE famous places.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1244 Pennsylvania Ave
1244 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
510 sqft
Great rental opportunity in desirable Miami Beach. Adorable 1 bed/1 bath. Available immediately. Super location walks to shops, restaurants, beaches, and parks.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
1000 WEST AV
1000 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,600
781 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large studio in Mirador South with amazing view! Oversized Studio with amazing views over South Beach. This apartment is unfurnished and move in ready with lots of storage and closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
6039 Collins Ave
6039 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
Just reduced! Gorgeous brandnew renovation. 2/2. White marble floors throughout. New kitchen and bathrooms. New a/c and electric. Stainless steel appliances. Balcony with ocean view. One garage parking. New impact windows and door. Tons of amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Nautilus
1 Unit Available
1001 W 46th St
1001 West 46th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
709 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION, BEAUTIFUL AND SAFE AREA!!! MID-BEACH!! BEAUTIFULLY RESTORED 3-STORY HISTORIC BUILDING, LOCATED IN A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD SURROUNDED BY MANSIONS!! SHORT WALK TO SHOPS ON 41ST, AND MINUTES FROM SOUTH BEACH, SHOPS, AND

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1881 Washington Ave
1881 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
940 sqft
Iconic High Rise Octagon Towers offering concierge, valet, fitness room and pool. All ages condo 2 bed.2bath, Steps away from Lincoln Road and walking distance to sandy beaches.Tile flooring, large walk-in closets, washer & dryer in unit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
530 Ocean Dr
530 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
370 sqft
Amazing location for this beach front studio right on Ocean Dr, just steps to the beach! Perfect place to relax and enjoy the summer fun! Located in the heart of South Beach, enjoy the best restaurants, shopping and clubs South Beach has to offer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Point
1 Unit Available
220 Collins Ave
220 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,375
390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED,MODERN STUDIO APARTMENT STEPS FROM THE BEACH IN THE EXCLUSIVE SOUTH OF 5TH AREA! BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW APPLIANCES!! PORCELAIN FLOORS!! NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOM!!WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!PERFECT LOCATION

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1007 6th St
1007 6th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! PERFECT FURNISHED STUDIO IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH BUT SET BACK WONDERFULLY FROM ALL THE ACTION.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
5055 Collins Ave
5055 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OCEAN FRONT CRYSTAL HOUSE - Beautifully renovated 1260 sq ft 2Bed 2bath, magnificent panoramic intracoastal, wide bay, and Miami skyline views. Floor to ceiling windows & high ceilings in every room, modern furniture.

Median Rent in Miami Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Miami Beach is $1,018, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,291.
Studio
$823
1 Bed
$1,018
2 Beds
$1,291
3+ Beds
$1,777
City GuideMiami Beach
Having trouble with Craigslist Miami Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Miami Beach Apartments

Sun, sand, bikinis and bass… sounds like a music video, or perhaps your new backyard! Miami Beach is an exciting mix of modern luxury and eclectic architecture. Whichever piece of it you prefer to partake in, Miami Beach is anything but ordinary. Living in a place where most people only ever dream of vacationing is certainly appealing, but if you’re going to make paradise your permanent address, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the ideal pad. So grab your sunscreen, down a café con leche and let’s find you your perfect Miami Beach apartment!

The Renting Game

Many Miami Beach apartments are owned individually, even in the large buildings. This leaves the final say on terms up to the individual owner, making negotiating possible and even expected. You never know when you’ll find an owner who is looking for a particular kind of tenant or who will give you a price-break if you maintain their lawn or some other situation that will work in your favor. Don’t be afraid to ask! Private ownership also means most owners can’t afford to or don’t want to lose a month’s rent, so they’ll expect you to move in quickly. Most application processes take a week or two, and many owners will want you to move in (and start paying rent) no more than two weeks after that process is complete. Places enter and exit the market quickly, so looking at specific units months in advance is not recommended. The standard dough required to secure a place is first month’s rent, last month’s rent and a security deposit, but again, in Miami Beach, rules are meant to be broken.

The Lay of the Sand

Miami Beach is a barrier island connected to the mainland by bridges, with the Atlantic Ocean to its east and Biscayne Bay to its west. In most areas of the beach you will find units big and small, new and old.

So where should you lay down your towel (and all your other stuff)?

South Beach (SoBe): 1st -23rd street South Beach is considered by some to be the heartbeat of the beach. It has the best nightlife, and bars. (Fun fact: Many South Beach clubs stay open till 5 am.) South Beach sports an art deco style, meaning you can find many older buildings amongst the newer luxury lining the water.

SoFi: South of 5th street- SoFi is at the tip of the island with water on all three sides.

Mid Beach (don’t you dare call it MiBe): 23rd- 46th street Here you will be able to find more single-family homes and spacious residences. There are also golf courses in this area. FortyFirst to 62nd street and Collins Ave is the location of Millionaires Row, a recently revamped area of luxury apartments and hotels. Home to the Alexander Hotel and the famous Fontainebleau. The night life tend to remain within the resorts, leaving a more calm, residential feel to the rest of the area.

North Beach (NoBe): 46th-88th street North Beach is more similar to Mid Beach than South. Here you will find Miami Modern Architecture, dubbed MiMo, including a protected MiMo district from 63rd to 71st street. Residents enjoy performances in the neighborhood at the North Shore Bandshell, an outdoor amphitheater at the beautiful North Shore Park. (Note: The North Beach section of Miami Beach is not the same thing as North Miami Beach, which is an entirely different city. This slippery syntax could leave some dazed and confused, but have no fear oh wise apartmentlist.com seeker, we will steer you clear!)

Don’t forget to ask about:

Parking- In Miami Beach, finding an affordable unit with a parking spot is a bit like finding the Loch Ness monster in your bath tub or the fairy queen in your flower pot – difficult, but possible if you just believe. Parking options run from neighborhood decals to valet, so be sure to ask.
Do I even need a car? While much of the beach area is walkable/bikeable (Miami Beach even has a new bike sharing program called Decobike), if you want to voyage into Miami proper for work or fun, life will be difficult without a car. Miami does have several public transportation systems though. Air-conditioning- Miami Beach really is the city where the heat is on, with average highs in the 80s seven months out of the year. (In other news, the average daily temperature in January is 73 degrees. Northerners rejoice!) Here, the type and efficiency of your air-conditioning unit will affect your comfort level and your utility bill, so take good ‘ol Will Smith’s word on it and ask about a/c.
Amenities- In Miami Beach, amenity options run the gamut from a washing machine in the alley to full gyms, pools and in-building dry cleaners. You’ll want to take amenities into account when considering apartment values and what’s important to you. There you have it, my beach lovin’ amigo and we wish you mucho luck. With that last bit of Spanglish, we send you on your way, ready to ride the waves of your apartment search with ease!

June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,018 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Miami Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Miami Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Miami Beach.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Miami Beach?
    In Miami Beach, the median rent is $823 for a studio, $1,018 for a 1-bedroom, $1,291 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,777 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Miami Beach, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Miami Beach?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Miami Beach include Flamingo Lummus, and West Avenue.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Miami Beach?
    Some of the colleges located in the Miami Beach area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Miami Beach?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Miami Beach from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

    Similar Pages

    Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
    Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
    Miami Beach Studio Apartments

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Flamingo Lummus
    West Avenue