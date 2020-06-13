502 Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

So where should you lay down your towel (and all your other stuff)?

South Beach (SoBe): 1st -23rd street South Beach is considered by some to be the heartbeat of the beach. It has the best nightlife, and bars. (Fun fact: Many South Beach clubs stay open till 5 am.) South Beach sports an art deco style, meaning you can find many older buildings amongst the newer luxury lining the water.

SoFi: South of 5th street- SoFi is at the tip of the island with water on all three sides.

Mid Beach (don’t you dare call it MiBe): 23rd- 46th street Here you will be able to find more single-family homes and spacious residences. There are also golf courses in this area. FortyFirst to 62nd street and Collins Ave is the location of Millionaires Row, a recently revamped area of luxury apartments and hotels. Home to the Alexander Hotel and the famous Fontainebleau. The night life tend to remain within the resorts, leaving a more calm, residential feel to the rest of the area.

North Beach (NoBe): 46th-88th street North Beach is more similar to Mid Beach than South. Here you will find Miami Modern Architecture, dubbed MiMo, including a protected MiMo district from 63rd to 71st street. Residents enjoy performances in the neighborhood at the North Shore Bandshell, an outdoor amphitheater at the beautiful North Shore Park. (Note: The North Beach section of Miami Beach is not the same thing as North Miami Beach, which is an entirely different city. This slippery syntax could leave some dazed and confused, but have no fear oh wise apartmentlist.com seeker, we will steer you clear!)