502 Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL📍
Sun, sand, bikinis and bass… sounds like a music video, or perhaps your new backyard! Miami Beach is an exciting mix of modern luxury and eclectic architecture. Whichever piece of it you prefer to partake in, Miami Beach is anything but ordinary. Living in a place where most people only ever dream of vacationing is certainly appealing, but if you’re going to make paradise your permanent address, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the ideal pad. So grab your sunscreen, down a café con leche and let’s find you your perfect Miami Beach apartment!
Many Miami Beach apartments are owned individually, even in the large buildings. This leaves the final say on terms up to the individual owner, making negotiating possible and even expected. You never know when you’ll find an owner who is looking for a particular kind of tenant or who will give you a price-break if you maintain their lawn or some other situation that will work in your favor. Don’t be afraid to ask! Private ownership also means most owners can’t afford to or don’t want to lose a month’s rent, so they’ll expect you to move in quickly. Most application processes take a week or two, and many owners will want you to move in (and start paying rent) no more than two weeks after that process is complete. Places enter and exit the market quickly, so looking at specific units months in advance is not recommended. The standard dough required to secure a place is first month’s rent, last month’s rent and a security deposit, but again, in Miami Beach, rules are meant to be broken.
Miami Beach is a barrier island connected to the mainland by bridges, with the Atlantic Ocean to its east and Biscayne Bay to its west. In most areas of the beach you will find units big and small, new and old.
South Beach (SoBe): 1st -23rd street South Beach is considered by some to be the heartbeat of the beach. It has the best nightlife, and bars. (Fun fact: Many South Beach clubs stay open till 5 am.) South Beach sports an art deco style, meaning you can find many older buildings amongst the newer luxury lining the water.
SoFi: South of 5th street- SoFi is at the tip of the island with water on all three sides.
Mid Beach (don’t you dare call it MiBe): 23rd- 46th street Here you will be able to find more single-family homes and spacious residences. There are also golf courses in this area. FortyFirst to 62nd street and Collins Ave is the location of Millionaires Row, a recently revamped area of luxury apartments and hotels. Home to the Alexander Hotel and the famous Fontainebleau. The night life tend to remain within the resorts, leaving a more calm, residential feel to the rest of the area.
North Beach (NoBe): 46th-88th street North Beach is more similar to Mid Beach than South. Here you will find Miami Modern Architecture, dubbed MiMo, including a protected MiMo district from 63rd to 71st street. Residents enjoy performances in the neighborhood at the North Shore Bandshell, an outdoor amphitheater at the beautiful North Shore Park. (Note: The North Beach section of Miami Beach is not the same thing as North Miami Beach, which is an entirely different city. This slippery syntax could leave some dazed and confused, but have no fear oh wise apartmentlist.com seeker, we will steer you clear!)
Parking- In Miami Beach, finding an affordable unit with a parking spot is a bit like finding the Loch Ness monster in your bath tub or the fairy queen in your flower pot – difficult, but possible if you just believe. Parking options run from neighborhood decals to valet, so be sure to ask.
Do I even need a car? While much of the beach area is walkable/bikeable (Miami Beach even has a new bike sharing program called Decobike), if you want to voyage into Miami proper for work or fun, life will be difficult without a car. Miami does have several public transportation systems though. Air-conditioning- Miami Beach really is the city where the heat is on, with average highs in the 80s seven months out of the year. (In other news, the average daily temperature in January is 73 degrees. Northerners rejoice!) Here, the type and efficiency of your air-conditioning unit will affect your comfort level and your utility bill, so take good ‘ol Will Smith’s word on it and ask about a/c.
Amenities- In Miami Beach, amenity options run the gamut from a washing machine in the alley to full gyms, pools and in-building dry cleaners. You’ll want to take amenities into account when considering apartment values and what’s important to you. There you have it, my beach lovin’ amigo and we wish you mucho luck. With that last bit of Spanglish, we send you on your way, ready to ride the waves of your apartment search with ease!
June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Miami Beach rents declined significantly over the past month
Miami Beach rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,018 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Miami Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Miami Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
- Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Miami Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
- Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Miami Beach.
- While Miami Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.