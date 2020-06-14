114 Furnished Apartments for rent in Miami, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Doral Landings East
20 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
$
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 14 at 01:07am
Shenandoah
26 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,519
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fontainebleau Park West
55 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Miami Central Business District
68 Units Available
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,579
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,721
705 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Brickell
31 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,559
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Edgewater
62 Units Available
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,983
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1146 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated November 27 at 10:23pm
$
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1268 sqft
For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coconut Grove
1 Unit Available
2545 S Bayshore Drive
2545 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
Walk to the water and enjoy the healthy lifestyle of Coconut Grove. In this Lovely, Largest Furnished Two bedroom, one bath (Split plan) condo. Rent Includes TV, Sheets, towels, dishes, pots, pans, all appliances, and central air conditioning.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Way
1 Unit Available
3760 Bird Rd
3760 Southwest 40th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
Live in the Brand New Development Modera Douglas Station Building with state of the art amenities. This beautiful one bedroom unit will not last.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
460 NE 28th St 1707
460 NE 28th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1095 sqft
Unit 1707 Available 06/15/20 StayPlus- Exclusive 2-Bedroom Flat In Miami - Property Id: 298278 StayPlus welcomes you to this luxurious modern 2-bedroom apartment, located in the heart of Edgewater Miami.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
650 NE 32 STREET 3207
650 NE 32nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,200
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
PARAISO BAY 1BD+DEN / 2BA DIRECT OBAY VIEWS - Property Id: 286138 NEW CONDO FOR RENT fully-furnished 1 BED+DEN/ 2 Bathroom located at Paraiso Bay this unit features breath taking views of Biscayne Bay and the city by night.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Havana
1 Unit Available
55 SW 9th St 2900
55 SW 9th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1040 sqft
Gorgeous 2/2 in the Heart of Downtown Miami - Property Id: 173779 Fully furnished luxury condo in the heart of Downtown Miami in walking distance to Brickell City Centre, shops, restaurants, bars and much much more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
5201 Biscayne Blvd. 16
5201 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,250
Uptown Apartments - Property Id: 282017 - Beautiful Fully Studio @ Uptown Apartments - (Refundable Security Deposit Required) - 1 year lease or MONTH-TO-MONTH available - ALL INCLUSIVE RENT: Rent includes water, electricity, pest control,

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
623 Ne 72 Street
623 Northeast 72nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
500 sqft
For rent: detached guest cottage with separate entrance located in Upper Eastside Miami. Fully furnished. Close to popular dining spots and shopping. Property is immaculate. Includes bi-weekly housekeeping. Tropical setting. Serious inquiries only.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
1401 SW 22 ST
1401 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Furnished Apartment with kitchen utensils and linens. This bright and spacious apartment has wood floors throughout, good closet space. Washer and dryer inside. Quite building between Brickell and Coral Gables.and Coconut Grove.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1010 BRICKELL AVE
1010 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
871 sqft
Brickell's NEWEST AND HOTTEST building in the heart of all the action available for rent. This unit is fully furnished only! Price is firm.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
2201 BRICKELL AVE
2201 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTEMPORY LIVING TO ITS FINEST. HIGH END FINISH. NO CARPETING. BEAUTIFUL BAY AND OCEAN VIEW FROM BALCONY. FULLY FURNISHED. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE IN COVERED GARAGE. BAY FRONT BUILDING WITH GUARDED GATE IN DESIRABLE BRICKELL AVE LOCATION.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
79 SW 12th St
79 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished unit with City & Pool Views at South Tower!!! Located in the heart of Brickell. Steps away from Brickell City Centre and Mary Brickell. Surrounded by restaurants and shops.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1200 Brickell Bay Dr
1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,649
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BD PENTHOUSE BRICKELL. Furnished, TV &WIFI in every room! Incredible city-views, 41st flr. Just painted. Designed for the traveling professional. Secure building, 24 hr concierge, 1 parking space + Valet.

June 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami stand at $1,086 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,376 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Miami throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami

    Rent growth in Miami has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami's median two-bedroom rent of $1,376 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Miami.
    • While rents in Miami remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

