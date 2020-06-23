All apartments in Jacksonville
8130 Argentine Dr W
8130 Argentine Dr W

8130 W Argentine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8130 W Argentine Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Home sits on a huge corner lot with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a formal living, family room, and screen back area/storage. Located in Goodby's Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 Argentine Dr W have any available units?
8130 Argentine Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8130 Argentine Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
8130 Argentine Dr W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 Argentine Dr W pet-friendly?
No, 8130 Argentine Dr W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8130 Argentine Dr W offer parking?
No, 8130 Argentine Dr W does not offer parking.
Does 8130 Argentine Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 Argentine Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 Argentine Dr W have a pool?
No, 8130 Argentine Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 8130 Argentine Dr W have accessible units?
No, 8130 Argentine Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 Argentine Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8130 Argentine Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8130 Argentine Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8130 Argentine Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.
