All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8117 Fort Lee Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8117 Fort Lee Trail
Last updated December 14 2019 at 10:38 PM

8117 Fort Lee Trail

8117 Ft Lee Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8117 Ft Lee Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Fort Lee Trail have any available units?
8117 Fort Lee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8117 Fort Lee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Fort Lee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Fort Lee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8117 Fort Lee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8117 Fort Lee Trail offer parking?
No, 8117 Fort Lee Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8117 Fort Lee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Fort Lee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Fort Lee Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8117 Fort Lee Trail has a pool.
Does 8117 Fort Lee Trail have accessible units?
No, 8117 Fort Lee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Fort Lee Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8117 Fort Lee Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8117 Fort Lee Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8117 Fort Lee Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia