Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:07 PM

7859 India Avenue

7859 India Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7859 India Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available 5/31/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7859 India Avenue have any available units?
7859 India Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7859 India Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7859 India Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7859 India Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7859 India Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7859 India Avenue offer parking?
No, 7859 India Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7859 India Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7859 India Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7859 India Avenue have a pool?
No, 7859 India Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7859 India Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7859 India Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7859 India Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7859 India Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7859 India Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7859 India Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
