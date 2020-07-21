7740 Southside Blvd #3006

Amenities

Large 2/2 Available for Immediate Move In on desirable Southside - This well maintained 2 bed, 2 bath home is currently available for rent on the Southside. This second story home is equipped with tile in main living areas, granite counters in the kitchen and both baths, as well as walk-in closets in both bedrooms! With a screened in balcony perfect for enjoying an evening in the outdoors. Easy access to Southside Blvd and close to St John's Town Center shopping and dining.



This home will not be on the market for long, schedule your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5018552)