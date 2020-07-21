All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7740 Southside Blvd #3006.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7740 Southside Blvd #3006
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

7740 Southside Blvd #3006

7740 Southside Blvd 3006 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7740 Southside Blvd 3006, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Large 2/2 Available for Immediate Move In on desirable Southside - This well maintained 2 bed, 2 bath home is currently available for rent on the Southside. This second story home is equipped with tile in main living areas, granite counters in the kitchen and both baths, as well as walk-in closets in both bedrooms! With a screened in balcony perfect for enjoying an evening in the outdoors. Easy access to Southside Blvd and close to St John's Town Center shopping and dining.

This home will not be on the market for long, schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5018552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 have any available units?
7740 Southside Blvd #3006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Southside Blvd #3006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 pet-friendly?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 offer parking?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 does not offer parking.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 have a pool?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 does not have a pool.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 have accessible units?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #3006 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia