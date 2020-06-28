Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7385 GINGER TEA TRL S
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7385 GINGER TEA TRL S
7385 Ginger Tea Trail South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7385 Ginger Tea Trail South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice recently remodeled 3bed/2 bath home in Argyle. New paint and wood floors throughout. Nice pavered driveway and patio in backyard. Deck overlooking pond in the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have any available units?
7385 GINGER TEA TRL S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have?
Some of 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S currently offering any rent specials?
7385 GINGER TEA TRL S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S pet-friendly?
No, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S offer parking?
No, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S does not offer parking.
Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have a pool?
No, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S does not have a pool.
Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have accessible units?
No, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S does not have accessible units.
Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S has units with dishwashers.
