Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

7385 GINGER TEA TRL S

7385 Ginger Tea Trail South · No Longer Available
Location

7385 Ginger Tea Trail South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice recently remodeled 3bed/2 bath home in Argyle. New paint and wood floors throughout. Nice pavered driveway and patio in backyard. Deck overlooking pond in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have any available units?
7385 GINGER TEA TRL S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have?
Some of 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S currently offering any rent specials?
7385 GINGER TEA TRL S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S pet-friendly?
No, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S offer parking?
No, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S does not offer parking.
Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have a pool?
No, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S does not have a pool.
Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have accessible units?
No, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S does not have accessible units.
Does 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7385 GINGER TEA TRL S has units with dishwashers.
