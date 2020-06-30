All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 29 2020 at 3:37 PM

7375 Palm Hills Drive

7375 Palm Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7375 Palm Hills Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This newly built home in the Hills of Ortega has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7375 Palm Hills Drive have any available units?
7375 Palm Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7375 Palm Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7375 Palm Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7375 Palm Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7375 Palm Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7375 Palm Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 7375 Palm Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7375 Palm Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7375 Palm Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7375 Palm Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7375 Palm Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 7375 Palm Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 7375 Palm Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7375 Palm Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7375 Palm Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7375 Palm Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7375 Palm Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

