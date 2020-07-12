/
ortega hills
157 Apartments for rent in Ortega Hills, Jacksonville, FL
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
5014 Knightsbridge Cir. N
5014 Knightsbridge Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1036 sqft
$1195 - 3/2/1 - Collins Road near the Base. - Well maintained, super cute duplex located off of Collins Road. Knightsbridge is convenient to the base and shopping. We just replaced the fridge (2020), fresh paint, cabinets and counter tops (2015).
8126 Pineverde Lane
8126 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1464 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,464 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
4919 Avent Drive
4919 Avent Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
4919 Avent Drive Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near NAS! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020** Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom close to Jacksonville's NAS (Naval Air Station).
8118 PINEVERDE LN
8118 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1344 sqft
Great home to rent in Collins Lake Estates. Tile flooring throughout, newer air conditioner and roof. Two car garage with garage opener & remote. Useable open floorplan, eat-in kitchen area, separate dining space with a split bedroom layout.
8710 PINEVALLEY LN
8710 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Welcome Home! This home has an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a large pantry and is open to the large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace.
8287 Pineverde Lane
8287 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1020 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297264 Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
8144 BEATLE BLVD
8144 Beatle Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1441 sqft
This rental home could be what you have been waiting for, located near the Collins Road and HWY 17 in the west side community of Jacksonville.
5646 Greatpine Ln N
5646 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1210 sqft
* COMING SOON * Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath updated home for rent! Neutral paint, carpet, newer stainless steel appliances. This home has a great split floor plan with a large master bedroom on the second floor and a second bedroom on the first floor.
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
7614 Club Duclay Dr.
7614 Club Duclay Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1080 sqft
- 3 bedroom , 1.5 bathroom with stainless steel fridge, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Yard is fenced in front and back. (RLNE3966738)
5409 Turkey Creek Ct
5409 Turkey Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa metro.
230 Lee Dr.
230 Lee Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1265 sqft
230 Lee Dr. Available 09/03/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK 230 LEE DRIVE ORANGE PARK, FL 32073 Rent: $950/month 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms Nice large yard and interior.
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** PRICE JUST REDUCED!! ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - **PRICE JUST REDUCED** This 2 bedroom 2.
5490 LAFAYETTE PARK DR N
5490 Lafayette Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2129 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home with formal areas and large kitchen open to family room. Enjoy screen porch overlooking large fenced yard. Stainless steal appliances, high ceilings, no carpet. beautiful tile throughout.
6984 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6984 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
Gorgeous apartment, new kitchen, new appliance, closet walk in, good size bedroom.
5441 LAFAYETTE PARK DR N
5441 Lafayette Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1884 sqft
This home is ready for its new residents! Located on a cut de sac- great foyer entry, two front bedrooms share a bathroom. Two living areas- one offers space for dining.
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
