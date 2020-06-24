Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:43 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N
6730 N Epping Forest Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
6730 N Epping Forest Way, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
media room
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
BEAUTIFUL CONDOMINIUM IN EPPING FOREST OVERLOOKING THE ST JOHNS RIVER. SPACIOUS ROOMS, HOME THEATER. 10 FOOT CEILINGS, HIGH END FINISHES, NEWLY RE-PAINTED IN NEUTRAL COLOR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N have any available units?
6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N have?
Some of 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N offer parking?
No, 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N does not offer parking.
Does 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N have a pool?
No, 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N does not have a pool.
Does 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N have accessible units?
No, 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6730 EPPING FOREST WAY N has units with dishwashers.
