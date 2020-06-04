All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

606 CENTER ST

606 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

606 Center Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email leasing@jwbcompanies.com today to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 CENTER ST have any available units?
606 CENTER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 CENTER ST have?
Some of 606 CENTER ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 CENTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
606 CENTER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 CENTER ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 CENTER ST is pet friendly.
Does 606 CENTER ST offer parking?
No, 606 CENTER ST does not offer parking.
Does 606 CENTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 CENTER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 CENTER ST have a pool?
No, 606 CENTER ST does not have a pool.
Does 606 CENTER ST have accessible units?
No, 606 CENTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 606 CENTER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 CENTER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
