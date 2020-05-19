Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5604 HOLLINHEAD LN
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:24 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5604 HOLLINHEAD LN
5604 Hollinghead Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5604 Hollinghead Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett
Amenities
on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Completely refurbished on a private road with lots of yard space! No carpet, tile and vinyl plank flooring, updated kitchen and brand new bathroom! Laundry facilities and carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN have any available units?
5604 HOLLINHEAD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN have?
Some of 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN currently offering any rent specials?
5604 HOLLINHEAD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN pet-friendly?
No, 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN offer parking?
Yes, 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN offers parking.
Does 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN have a pool?
No, 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN does not have a pool.
Does 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN have accessible units?
No, 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 HOLLINHEAD LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia