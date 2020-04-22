Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5535 Lakewood circle
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 9
5535 Lakewood circle
5535 Lakewood Cir E
·
No Longer Available
Location
5535 Lakewood Cir E, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Brick Bungalow - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Brick Bungalow in Lakewood.
(RLNE5093371)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5535 Lakewood circle have any available units?
5535 Lakewood circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5535 Lakewood circle currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Lakewood circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Lakewood circle pet-friendly?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle offer parking?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not offer parking.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle have a pool?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not have a pool.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle have accessible units?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not have units with air conditioning.
