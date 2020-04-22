All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

5535 Lakewood circle

5535 Lakewood Cir E · No Longer Available
Location

5535 Lakewood Cir E, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Brick Bungalow - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Brick Bungalow in Lakewood.

(RLNE5093371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 Lakewood circle have any available units?
5535 Lakewood circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5535 Lakewood circle currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Lakewood circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Lakewood circle pet-friendly?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle offer parking?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not offer parking.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle have a pool?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not have a pool.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle have accessible units?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5535 Lakewood circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5535 Lakewood circle does not have units with air conditioning.
