5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South

5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Englewood Elementary! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Patio, and One Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/710470 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South have any available units?
5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South have?
Some of 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South is pet friendly.
Does 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South offer parking?
Yes, 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South does offer parking.
Does 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South have a pool?
No, 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South does not have a pool.
Does 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South have accessible units?
No, 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5340 Santa Monica Boulevard South does not have units with dishwashers.
