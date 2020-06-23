Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32
5201 Atlantic Blvd 32
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5201 Atlantic Blvd 32, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Empire Point
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo Riverfront Community - 5201 Atlantic Blvd. #32 St. Nick Colonial Point (A Riverfront Community) (32207)
Base Rent.........................$ 850.00
Electric..............................Jea
Water/Sewer......................$ 27.00
Garbage............................$ 13.00
Total Rent.........................$ 890.00
Upstairs Unit - Separate Living Room & Dining Room Carpet Kitchen Equipped Ch&A Balcony & Storage - Laundry Facilities On-Premises- Close to Community Pool, Tennis Courts - Off Street Parking
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5453872)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 have any available units?
5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 have?
Some of 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 offers parking.
Does 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 have a pool?
Yes, 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 has a pool.
Does 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 have accessible units?
No, 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 Atlantic Blvd, #32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia