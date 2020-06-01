All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4626 Empire Avenue - 1

4626 Empire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4626 Empire Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Empire Point

Amenities

Dwell Staging and Design is North Florida's leading home staging company. We work with sellers of vacant homes who understand that in order to sell their home quickly and for a higher price that their home needs to be professionally staged to look like a model home.

Dwell professionally stages these homes and then places one of our home managers into the home. The manager pays a substantially reduced monthly fee in exchange for keeping the home in a "show ready" condition and allowing for the home to be shown 7 days a week with a 2 hour notice.

Please visit our website at www.dwellstaginganddesign.com
or Call us NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4626 Empire Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Empire Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4626 Empire Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
