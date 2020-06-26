Rent Calculator
45 W 6th St
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM
45 W 6th St
45 West 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
45 West 6th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Property Amenities
45 W 6TH ST - Property Id: 128196
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128196
Property Id 128196
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4948812)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 45 W 6th St have any available units?
45 W 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 45 W 6th St have?
Some of 45 W 6th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 45 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
45 W 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 W 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 45 W 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 45 W 6th St offer parking?
No, 45 W 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 45 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 W 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 W 6th St have a pool?
No, 45 W 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 45 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 45 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 W 6th St has units with dishwashers.
