Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4140 Grenshaw Court

4140 Grenshaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

4140 Grenshaw Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,595 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with partially fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Grenshaw Court have any available units?
4140 Grenshaw Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 Grenshaw Court have?
Some of 4140 Grenshaw Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Grenshaw Court currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Grenshaw Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Grenshaw Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4140 Grenshaw Court is pet friendly.
Does 4140 Grenshaw Court offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Grenshaw Court offers parking.
Does 4140 Grenshaw Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 Grenshaw Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Grenshaw Court have a pool?
No, 4140 Grenshaw Court does not have a pool.
Does 4140 Grenshaw Court have accessible units?
No, 4140 Grenshaw Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Grenshaw Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4140 Grenshaw Court does not have units with dishwashers.

