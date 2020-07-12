/
sunbeam
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM
175 Apartments for rent in Sunbeam, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4077 Laurelwood Drive
4077 Laurelwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1345 sqft
Mandarin townhome awaits your arrival! - This Lovely nestled 3 bedroom townhome offers newly updated luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout! Eat In Kitchen, Spacious Living Room, private backyard with a peaceful water view and 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4833 Reef Heron Cir
4833 Reef Heron Cir, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2043 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES, STAINLESS APPLIANCS, PLANK STYLE TILE, GRANITE COUNTERS, 2 CAR GARAGE, IN AN EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD: EGRET'S LANDING OF MANDARIN
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9536 Armelle Way #3
9536 Armelle Way, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
940 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Available in Villa Beauclerc! - 9536 Armelle Way #3 Two bedroom two bath condo available in centrally located Villa Beauclerc! New paint throughout, washer and dryer in unit, and patio area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD
10062 Hawks Hollow Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1642 sqft
Mandarin POOL home on a huge lot. Don't miss out on this updated 3/2 in a quiet neighborhood. Walk in through the foyer directly into the great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9950 HAWKS HOLLOW RD
9950 Hawks Hollow Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1629 sqft
Spacious Well Maintained Beautiful 3BR/2BA House with Two Car Garage in Cul-De-Sac. Huge Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Formal Dining Room can also be Den or used an Office. Split Bedroom Plan with Large Bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9764 SUMMER GROVE WAY
9764 Summer Grove Way West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1482 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with single car attached garage for rent in Summer Grove! This unit boasts almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space! Nice wood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sunbeam
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
6 Units Available
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
100 Units Available
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Receive a $400 credit on your rent when you move-in by May 31, 2020 Learn More About Our Community Mandarin Bay Apartments is a luxury apartment community located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
4 Units Available
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious closets, private patios and wood-style flooring. Common amenities for residents include a BBQ area, a business center and a swimming pool. Located close to major expressways.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
9 Units Available
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1080 sqft
Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and ample natural light. Pet-friendly community with a gazebo, two swimming pools and a fitness center. Property is next to a 21-acre lake.
Last updated April 17 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1081 sqft
Located in the charming residential Mandarin area of Jacksonville Florida, Indigo Isles has the apartment homes you’ve been searching for! With three spacious floor plans, we are sure to have the perfect home for you.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3801 CROWN POINT RD
3801 Crown Point Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1026 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Condo just minutes from schools, shopping, dining, and more! Downstairs features open living/dining combo with, kitchen, laundry, and updated half bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3668 WINDMOOR DR
3668 Windmoor Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
4088 sqft
Great Opportunity to rent a custom Arthur Rutenberg home in the gated Westbourne Square Community! This magnificent solid concrete block home has a unique open and airy floor plan featuring an amazing master, 2 bedrooms downstairs that share a Jack
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8880 Old Kings Rd. So. #36
8880 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1770 sqft
- 8880 Old Kings Rd. So. #36 Baymeadows The Preserve At San Jose (32257) Base Rent....................................$ 1250.00 Electric.....................................Jea Gas...............................................
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9023 LATIMER RD W
9023 Latimer Road West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1696 sqft
Immaculate maintained brick beauty in Brierwood. 3 bed/2bath with wood burning fireplace, screened lanai and courtyard entry 2 car garage. Very private fenced back yard. Inside laundry room and all appliances convey.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
9421 OSPREY BRANCH TRL
9421 Osprey Branch Trail, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1284 sqft
Well maintained, nice 3 bedroom condo on the ground floor in the heart of Mandarin close to schools, shopping, and dining. One of the bedrooms is off the dining area and would be a perfect home office or bedroom.
Last updated December 7 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
4433 Winderbrook Court
4433 Winderbrook Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1580 sqft
•2 bedroom/2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5344 ROOKERY CT
5344 Rookery Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
We have processed an application on this property and it has been approved*Great room plan with dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4513 Windergate Drive
4513 Windergate Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1304 sqft
•2 bedroom/2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
10366 Arrowhead Drive
10366 Arrowhead Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath LAKE FRONT home in the heart of MANDARIN is ready for you to call home! Come watch the sunset from your open deck or screened in patio. Take a kayak or paddle boat out for a relaxing sunrise paddle to start your day.
Results within 5 miles of Sunbeam
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
14 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1439 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,231
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1417 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1601 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offers fitness amenities for recreation, including tennis court and volleyball court. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Big Island Swamp, Markets at Town Center and I-295.
