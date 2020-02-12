Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 408 Broward St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
408 Broward St.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
408 Broward St.
408 Broward Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
408 Broward Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mixon Town
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5337368)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Broward St. have any available units?
408 Broward St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 408 Broward St. currently offering any rent specials?
408 Broward St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Broward St. pet-friendly?
No, 408 Broward St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 408 Broward St. offer parking?
No, 408 Broward St. does not offer parking.
Does 408 Broward St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Broward St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Broward St. have a pool?
No, 408 Broward St. does not have a pool.
Does 408 Broward St. have accessible units?
No, 408 Broward St. does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Broward St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Broward St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Broward St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Broward St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia