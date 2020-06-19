All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

3333 MAYFLOWER ST

3333 Mayflower Street · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Mayflower Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Exciting and Affordable 1/1.. Very convenient location to the shops on Edgewood. Freshly painted, central heat and air, coined laundry on premise, new carpet and tile floors. Water in included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 MAYFLOWER ST have any available units?
3333 MAYFLOWER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 MAYFLOWER ST have?
Some of 3333 MAYFLOWER ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 MAYFLOWER ST currently offering any rent specials?
3333 MAYFLOWER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 MAYFLOWER ST pet-friendly?
No, 3333 MAYFLOWER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3333 MAYFLOWER ST offer parking?
Yes, 3333 MAYFLOWER ST offers parking.
Does 3333 MAYFLOWER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 MAYFLOWER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 MAYFLOWER ST have a pool?
No, 3333 MAYFLOWER ST does not have a pool.
Does 3333 MAYFLOWER ST have accessible units?
No, 3333 MAYFLOWER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 MAYFLOWER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 MAYFLOWER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
