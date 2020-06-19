Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3107 Post St
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3107 Post St
3107 Post Street
·
No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
3107 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/802a51e09c ----
12 Months
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3107 Post St have any available units?
3107 Post St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3107 Post St currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Post St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Post St pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Post St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3107 Post St offer parking?
No, 3107 Post St does not offer parking.
Does 3107 Post St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Post St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Post St have a pool?
No, 3107 Post St does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Post St have accessible units?
No, 3107 Post St does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Post St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Post St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Post St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Post St does not have units with air conditioning.
