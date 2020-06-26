Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E
3024 Cobblewood Lane East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cobblestone
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3024 Cobblewood Lane East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone
Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3/2 rental with bedrooms upstairs and a small backyard. There is nearby shopping, park, and short drive to downtown or the beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E have any available units?
3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E currently offering any rent specials?
3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E pet-friendly?
No, 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E offer parking?
No, 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E does not offer parking.
Does 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E have a pool?
No, 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E does not have a pool.
Does 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E have accessible units?
No, 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 COBBLEWOOD LN E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia