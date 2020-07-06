2354 RED MOON DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained 2/2.5 townhouse with a Den. 1519 sq.ft.1 car garage, Beautiful community easy access to beaches, shopping downtown and many more.. No pets allowed, No smoking please. Call the listing agent. Good credit is a must.