2354 Red Moon Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Holiday Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Well maintained 2/2.5 townhouse with a Den. 1519 sq.ft.1 car garage, Beautiful community easy access to beaches, shopping downtown and many more.. No pets allowed, No smoking please. Call the listing agent. Good credit is a must.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2354 RED MOON DR have any available units?
2354 RED MOON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.