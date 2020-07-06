All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2354 RED MOON DR
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

2354 RED MOON DR

2354 Red Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2354 Red Moon Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained 2/2.5 townhouse with a Den. 1519 sq.ft.1 car garage, Beautiful community easy access to beaches, shopping downtown and many more.. No pets allowed, No smoking please. Call the listing agent. Good credit is a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 RED MOON DR have any available units?
2354 RED MOON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2354 RED MOON DR have?
Some of 2354 RED MOON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2354 RED MOON DR currently offering any rent specials?
2354 RED MOON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 RED MOON DR pet-friendly?
No, 2354 RED MOON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2354 RED MOON DR offer parking?
Yes, 2354 RED MOON DR offers parking.
Does 2354 RED MOON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2354 RED MOON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 RED MOON DR have a pool?
Yes, 2354 RED MOON DR has a pool.
Does 2354 RED MOON DR have accessible units?
No, 2354 RED MOON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 RED MOON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2354 RED MOON DR has units with dishwashers.

