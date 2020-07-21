All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD.

2347 Adams Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2347 Adams Lake Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. Available 10/15/19 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. 32221 - 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD.

**************AVAILABLE 10/15/2019*************

BASE RENT.........................................$ 1700.00
ELECTRIC/WATER/SEWER...............$ JEA
GARBAGE...........................................$ 13.00

TOTAL RENT.......................................$ 1713.00

WESTSIDE / ADAMS LAKE (32221) 2 Story Home - Combination Living Room & Dining Room Family Room Large Upstairs Bonus Room Eat in Kitchen - Carpet CH&A Kitchen Fully Equipped Washer / Dryer Hookup in Upstairs Laundry Rm Fenced Rear Yard 2 Car Garage 3100+ Sq. Ft. Community Pool

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. have any available units?
2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. have?
Some of 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. offer parking?
Yes, 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. offers parking.
Does 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. have a pool?
Yes, 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. has a pool.
Does 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
