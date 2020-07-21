2347 Adams Lake Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32221 Jacksonville Farms-Terrace
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. Available 10/15/19 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. 32221 - 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD.
**************AVAILABLE 10/15/2019*************
BASE RENT.........................................$ 1700.00 ELECTRIC/WATER/SEWER...............$ JEA GARBAGE...........................................$ 13.00
TOTAL RENT.......................................$ 1713.00
WESTSIDE / ADAMS LAKE (32221) 2 Story Home - Combination Living Room & Dining Room Family Room Large Upstairs Bonus Room Eat in Kitchen - Carpet CH&A Kitchen Fully Equipped Washer / Dryer Hookup in Upstairs Laundry Rm Fenced Rear Yard 2 Car Garage 3100+ Sq. Ft. Community Pool
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5132364)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. have any available units?
2347 ADAMS LAKE BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.