All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2165 WRIGHT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2165 WRIGHT AVE
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:47 PM

2165 WRIGHT AVE

2165 Wright Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2165 Wright Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pine Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 WRIGHT AVE have any available units?
2165 WRIGHT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2165 WRIGHT AVE have?
Some of 2165 WRIGHT AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 WRIGHT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2165 WRIGHT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 WRIGHT AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2165 WRIGHT AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2165 WRIGHT AVE offer parking?
No, 2165 WRIGHT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2165 WRIGHT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 WRIGHT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 WRIGHT AVE have a pool?
No, 2165 WRIGHT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2165 WRIGHT AVE have accessible units?
No, 2165 WRIGHT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 WRIGHT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2165 WRIGHT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia