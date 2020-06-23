1662 Flagler Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207 San Marco
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Hardwood floors , Newly remodeled Kitchen,Newly remodeled master Bath, Central Heat and Air, Living room with fireplace , dining room combo, indoor laundry room , Bonus office room or sun porch. No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1662 FLAGLER AVE have any available units?
1662 FLAGLER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.