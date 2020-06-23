All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:15 AM

1662 FLAGLER AVE

1662 Flagler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1662 Flagler Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Hardwood floors , Newly remodeled Kitchen,Newly remodeled master Bath, Central Heat and Air, Living room with fireplace , dining room combo, indoor laundry room , Bonus office room or sun porch. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 FLAGLER AVE have any available units?
1662 FLAGLER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1662 FLAGLER AVE have?
Some of 1662 FLAGLER AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 FLAGLER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1662 FLAGLER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 FLAGLER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1662 FLAGLER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1662 FLAGLER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1662 FLAGLER AVE offers parking.
Does 1662 FLAGLER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1662 FLAGLER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 FLAGLER AVE have a pool?
No, 1662 FLAGLER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1662 FLAGLER AVE have accessible units?
No, 1662 FLAGLER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 FLAGLER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1662 FLAGLER AVE has units with dishwashers.
