Jacksonville, FL
1626 Donald St
1626 Donald St

1626 Donald Street · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Donald Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
Beautifully Renovated 2-Bedroom End Unit - Property Id: 221752

PRIVATELY ACCESSED, charming 2-bedroom END UNIT situated on a quiet road amongst historically preserved mansions of Avondale. Inside you'll find HARDWOOD floors, HIGH CEILINGS, updated kitchen with GRANITE countertops, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, walk-in PANTRY, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, private BALCONY, fenced BACKYARD, and RESERVED PARKING. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Walking & Biking distance to the Shoppes of Avondale, Community Garden, Five Points, Hospital, entertainment, St. Johns River, parks, public library, and more. Easy commute to Downtown Jacksonville. No smoking. Must pass credit and background check. No past evictions and no crimes against others. Pet-friendly, subject to refundable pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Call, text, or send a message today to schedule your showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Donald St have any available units?
1626 Donald St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 Donald St have?
Some of 1626 Donald St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Donald St currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Donald St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Donald St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Donald St is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Donald St offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Donald St offers parking.
Does 1626 Donald St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 Donald St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Donald St have a pool?
No, 1626 Donald St does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Donald St have accessible units?
No, 1626 Donald St does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Donald St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 Donald St has units with dishwashers.
