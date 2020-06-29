1626 Donald St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden parking

Beautifully Renovated 2-Bedroom End Unit - Property Id: 221752



PRIVATELY ACCESSED, charming 2-bedroom END UNIT situated on a quiet road amongst historically preserved mansions of Avondale. Inside you'll find HARDWOOD floors, HIGH CEILINGS, updated kitchen with GRANITE countertops, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, walk-in PANTRY, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, private BALCONY, fenced BACKYARD, and RESERVED PARKING. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Walking & Biking distance to the Shoppes of Avondale, Community Garden, Five Points, Hospital, entertainment, St. Johns River, parks, public library, and more. Easy commute to Downtown Jacksonville. No smoking. Must pass credit and background check. No past evictions and no crimes against others. Pet-friendly, subject to refundable pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Call, text, or send a message today to schedule your showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221752

Property Id 221752



(RLNE5537345)