Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

1544 FLAGLER AVE

1544 Flagler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1544 Flagler Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Ready now! Great 2/1 in heart of San Marco!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 FLAGLER AVE have any available units?
1544 FLAGLER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 FLAGLER AVE have?
Some of 1544 FLAGLER AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 FLAGLER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1544 FLAGLER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 FLAGLER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1544 FLAGLER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1544 FLAGLER AVE offer parking?
No, 1544 FLAGLER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1544 FLAGLER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 FLAGLER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 FLAGLER AVE have a pool?
No, 1544 FLAGLER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1544 FLAGLER AVE have accessible units?
No, 1544 FLAGLER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 FLAGLER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 FLAGLER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

