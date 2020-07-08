All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13309 Good Woods Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13309 Good Woods Way
Last updated January 11 2020 at 4:39 PM

13309 Good Woods Way

13309 Good Woods Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13309 Good Woods Way, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13309 Good Woods Way have any available units?
13309 Good Woods Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13309 Good Woods Way currently offering any rent specials?
13309 Good Woods Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13309 Good Woods Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13309 Good Woods Way is pet friendly.
Does 13309 Good Woods Way offer parking?
No, 13309 Good Woods Way does not offer parking.
Does 13309 Good Woods Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13309 Good Woods Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13309 Good Woods Way have a pool?
Yes, 13309 Good Woods Way has a pool.
Does 13309 Good Woods Way have accessible units?
No, 13309 Good Woods Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13309 Good Woods Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13309 Good Woods Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13309 Good Woods Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13309 Good Woods Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia