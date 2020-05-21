Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN
12820 Chandlers Crossing Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
12820 Chandlers Crossing Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful ''newer'' home features split bedroom floor plan with large great room, formal dining alcove and large interior laundry room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN have any available units?
12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN have?
Some of 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN currently offering any rent specials?
12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN pet-friendly?
No, 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN offer parking?
Yes, 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN offers parking.
Does 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN have a pool?
No, 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN does not have a pool.
Does 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN have accessible units?
No, 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12820 CHANDLERS CROSSING LN has units with dishwashers.
