Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:58 AM

1234 N LAURA ST

1234 Laura Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Laura Street North, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Historic carriage house featuring 2 beds, 1.5 baths, washer/dryer, two stories. Exposed brick, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms. New HVAC.On street parking only option. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 N LAURA ST have any available units?
1234 N LAURA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 N LAURA ST have?
Some of 1234 N LAURA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 N LAURA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1234 N LAURA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 N LAURA ST pet-friendly?
No, 1234 N LAURA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1234 N LAURA ST offer parking?
Yes, 1234 N LAURA ST offers parking.
Does 1234 N LAURA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 N LAURA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 N LAURA ST have a pool?
No, 1234 N LAURA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1234 N LAURA ST have accessible units?
No, 1234 N LAURA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 N LAURA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 N LAURA ST does not have units with dishwashers.

