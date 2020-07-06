Rent Calculator
121 NAUGATUCK DR
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM
121 NAUGATUCK DR
121 Naugatuck Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
121 Naugatuck Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This convenient 3bed 2 bath home offers vaulted ceilings, large master bedroom with two closets. Fully fenced backyard. No SmokingNo Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 NAUGATUCK DR have any available units?
121 NAUGATUCK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 121 NAUGATUCK DR have?
Some of 121 NAUGATUCK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 121 NAUGATUCK DR currently offering any rent specials?
121 NAUGATUCK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 NAUGATUCK DR pet-friendly?
No, 121 NAUGATUCK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 121 NAUGATUCK DR offer parking?
Yes, 121 NAUGATUCK DR offers parking.
Does 121 NAUGATUCK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 NAUGATUCK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 NAUGATUCK DR have a pool?
No, 121 NAUGATUCK DR does not have a pool.
Does 121 NAUGATUCK DR have accessible units?
No, 121 NAUGATUCK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 121 NAUGATUCK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 NAUGATUCK DR has units with dishwashers.
