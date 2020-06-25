All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:57 PM

11602 GERADO RD

11602 Gerado Road · No Longer Available
Location

11602 Gerado Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious three bedroom two bath home with large living room and kitchen. New cabinets and granite counters. two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11602 GERADO RD have any available units?
11602 GERADO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11602 GERADO RD have?
Some of 11602 GERADO RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11602 GERADO RD currently offering any rent specials?
11602 GERADO RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11602 GERADO RD pet-friendly?
No, 11602 GERADO RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11602 GERADO RD offer parking?
Yes, 11602 GERADO RD offers parking.
Does 11602 GERADO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11602 GERADO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11602 GERADO RD have a pool?
No, 11602 GERADO RD does not have a pool.
Does 11602 GERADO RD have accessible units?
No, 11602 GERADO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11602 GERADO RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11602 GERADO RD does not have units with dishwashers.
