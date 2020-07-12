/
greenland
212 Apartments for rent in Greenland, Jacksonville, FL
47 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
1 Unit Available
12233 Heronsford Lane
12233 Heronsford Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1973 sqft
Adorable, Updated Single Family Home in Prime Location! - WOW! LOOK NO FURTHER! This home has it all- great space, updates, and location, location, location! Great foyer entry into the formal dining or formal living space at the front of the home.
1 Unit Available
12055 Watch Tower Dr
12055 Watch Tower Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2290 sqft
Come and get your keys! In addition to three bedrooms downstairs, there is a large loft upstairs with full bath and walk-in closet. A tiled foyer flows into the great room and formal dining room with upgraded wood flooring.
1 Unit Available
11988 Marldon Lane
11988 Marldon Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2886 sqft
This spacious home offers 4 bed and 3.5 bath, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the the kitchen. Greenland community offers club house, pool, tennis court, soccer court and playground.
1 Unit Available
12082 Brandon Lake Drive
12082 Brandon Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12082 Brandon Lake Drive in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
11972 LAZARETTE CT
11972 Lazarette Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2567 sqft
Beautifu two-story home in quiet Mandarin neighborhood! Conservation preserve lot on cul-de-sac. Large living and dining rooms, along with spacious family room and eat-in kitchen. Sizable upstairs master bedroom with sitting area.
Results within 1 mile of Greenland
10 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
18 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,174
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1471 sqft
Up To Six Weeks Free, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & 1/2 Off Admin Fee! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
33 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
43 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
18 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
13 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1586 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
9 Units Available
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1080 sqft
Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and ample natural light. Pet-friendly community with a gazebo, two swimming pools and a fitness center. Property is next to a 21-acre lake.
1 Unit Available
7613 Fawn Lake Drive North
7613 Fawn Lake Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1976 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
6497 YELLOW LEAF CT
6497 Yellow Leaf Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1715 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage in the gated Hawthorn at Bartram Park community.
1 Unit Available
6487 May Tree Court
6487 May Tree Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1875 sqft
Hawthorn at Bartram Park - 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome with 2 car garage, located in Hawthorn at Bartram Park.
1 Unit Available
12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD
12700 Bartram Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
12700 Bartram Park Unit 223 - Williams Walk Unit 223 Available 08/05/20 Beautiful condo for rent in Williams Walk at Bartram Park! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020** Beautiful 2 bedroom condo for rent in Williams Walk at Bartram Park! This second
1 Unit Available
13024 SUNSET LAKE DR
13024 Sunset Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1360 sqft
Well maintained unit located in the desirable Sumerlin community of Bartram Park. Screened patio, separate living and dining rooms, loft area at top of stairs, split plan. Laminate floors downstairs. Master has 2 closets, unit backs on pond.
1 Unit Available
5979 Pavilion Drive - 1
5979 Pavilion Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1407 sqft
Enjoy living to this gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhome situated on a gated community of Emerald Preserve. Property Featuring New vinyl wood floors installed, Freshly Painted, New Refrigerator and Dishwasher and comes with Washer and Dryer.
1 Unit Available
5651 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR
5651 Parkstone Crossing Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1499 sqft
The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected.
1 Unit Available
7644 SUNNYDALE LN
7644 Sunnydale Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2682 sqft
This beautiful home is only two years new! Bright and specious with a water and fountain view. Great location, easy access to I-95, 9B and I-295, close to shopping and dining. In addition, high end laminate floor throughout 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
5956 ROCKY MT DR
5956 Rocky Mount Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1419 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in Stonefield at Bartram Park. Freshly painted townhome with fully equipped kitchen, large living area overlooking the preserve in rear. Triple slider patio door leads to the screened lanai.
1 Unit Available
5181 Tan Street
5181 Tan Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1296 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
6373 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
6373 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1875 sqft
Immaculate town home on private preserve lot. The 2 story entrance is only the beginning of how this home shows, with ceramic tile floor to the second floor landing. Over sized screen lanai is accessed through 8 ft sliding glass doors.
