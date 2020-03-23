All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

11225 South Ardencroft Drive

11225 Ardencroft Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

11225 Ardencroft Dr S, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,200 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11225 South Ardencroft Drive have any available units?
11225 South Ardencroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11225 South Ardencroft Drive have?
Some of 11225 South Ardencroft Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11225 South Ardencroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11225 South Ardencroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11225 South Ardencroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11225 South Ardencroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11225 South Ardencroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11225 South Ardencroft Drive offers parking.
Does 11225 South Ardencroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11225 South Ardencroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11225 South Ardencroft Drive have a pool?
No, 11225 South Ardencroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11225 South Ardencroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 11225 South Ardencroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11225 South Ardencroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11225 South Ardencroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
