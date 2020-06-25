All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

10689 ACADEMY PARK DR

10689 Academy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10689 Academy Park Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR have any available units?
10689 ACADEMY PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
10689 ACADEMY PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR offer parking?
No, 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR does not offer parking.
Does 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR have a pool?
No, 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10689 ACADEMY PARK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
