All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1046 Le Brun Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1046 Le Brun Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1046 Le Brun Drive

1046 Le Brun Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1046 Le Brun Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,115, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,115, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Le Brun Drive have any available units?
1046 Le Brun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1046 Le Brun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Le Brun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Le Brun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 Le Brun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1046 Le Brun Drive offer parking?
No, 1046 Le Brun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1046 Le Brun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Le Brun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Le Brun Drive have a pool?
No, 1046 Le Brun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Le Brun Drive have accessible units?
No, 1046 Le Brun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Le Brun Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Le Brun Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Le Brun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 Le Brun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia