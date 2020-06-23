All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10336 Monaco Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10336 Monaco Dr

10336 Monaco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10336 Monaco Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d82c6b60f3 ----
This open and bright three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has had recent renovations and features laminate and tile floors throughout, a recently-updated kitchen, large fenced-in yard, carport, and storage shed. Washer hook up only. Book your showing now!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.
-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.
-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.
-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10336 Monaco Dr have any available units?
10336 Monaco Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10336 Monaco Dr have?
Some of 10336 Monaco Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10336 Monaco Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10336 Monaco Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10336 Monaco Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10336 Monaco Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10336 Monaco Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10336 Monaco Dr does offer parking.
Does 10336 Monaco Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10336 Monaco Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10336 Monaco Dr have a pool?
No, 10336 Monaco Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10336 Monaco Dr have accessible units?
No, 10336 Monaco Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10336 Monaco Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10336 Monaco Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
