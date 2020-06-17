All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

Woburn

1910 Kalorama Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Kalorama Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1910 Kalorama Road NW Unit 106 Available 04/01/19 Unique One Bedroom One Bath Condo In the Heart of the Kalorama Triangle With Sun Room - *Two Year Lease Special at $1,950*

Address: 1910 Kalorama Road NW Unit 106 Washington, DC 20009
Name of Building: The Marvin
Market Rent: Two Year Lease Special at $1,950 OR $2,100 for a One Year Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: YES, Case by Case
Subject to Application Approval from the Board
Status: Available Now!

Welcome to the Marvin tucked away in the Kalorama Triangle neighborhood. This newly renovated building brings a touch of the modern and originality of the condo. This one bedroom one bath has original hardwood floors throughout, with updates to the kitchen. Gas range stove and oven with sleek counter tops and a plethora of cabinet space. Lastly, the unit has extra living space! Enjoy a nice book in the sun room off the living room area.

This beautiful unit also comes with the ability to walk to three separate neighborhoods. Columbia Heights, Adams Morgan, and Dupont Circle are all in walking distance. Enjoy a plethora of restaurants, bars/nightlife, and shopping that they have to offer. Also you are close to two red line metro stations: Dupont Circle and Woodley Park.

Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bath
Neighborhood: Kalorama Triangle
Kitchen: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker and Disposal .
Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Unit
Square Footage: 677 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Move Fee: $200 Move In Fee
Floors: Hardwood
A/C & Heat: A/C Units in the Living and Bedroom/ Controlled Radiator Heat
Furnishings: Can come Furnished Or Furnished
Closets/Storage: Massive Closet Space in the Bedroom and Two Coat Closets
Amenities: Secure Entry, Close to Two Metros, Walkable to Three Neighborhoods, Location! Location! Location!

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

(RLNE2252544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woburn have any available units?
Woburn doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Woburn have?
Some of Woburn's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woburn currently offering any rent specials?
Woburn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woburn pet-friendly?
Yes, Woburn is pet friendly.
Does Woburn offer parking?
Yes, Woburn offers parking.
Does Woburn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woburn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woburn have a pool?
No, Woburn does not have a pool.
Does Woburn have accessible units?
No, Woburn does not have accessible units.
Does Woburn have units with dishwashers?
No, Woburn does not have units with dishwashers.
