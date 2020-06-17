Amenities

1910 Kalorama Road NW Unit 106 Available 04/01/19 Unique One Bedroom One Bath Condo In the Heart of the Kalorama Triangle With Sun Room - *Two Year Lease Special at $1,950*



Address: 1910 Kalorama Road NW Unit 106 Washington, DC 20009

Name of Building: The Marvin

Market Rent: Two Year Lease Special at $1,950 OR $2,100 for a One Year Lease

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Parking: Street Parking

Pets: YES, Case by Case

Subject to Application Approval from the Board

Status: Available Now!



Welcome to the Marvin tucked away in the Kalorama Triangle neighborhood. This newly renovated building brings a touch of the modern and originality of the condo. This one bedroom one bath has original hardwood floors throughout, with updates to the kitchen. Gas range stove and oven with sleek counter tops and a plethora of cabinet space. Lastly, the unit has extra living space! Enjoy a nice book in the sun room off the living room area.



This beautiful unit also comes with the ability to walk to three separate neighborhoods. Columbia Heights, Adams Morgan, and Dupont Circle are all in walking distance. Enjoy a plethora of restaurants, bars/nightlife, and shopping that they have to offer. Also you are close to two red line metro stations: Dupont Circle and Woodley Park.



Bedrooms: One Bedroom

Bathrooms: One Bath

Neighborhood: Kalorama Triangle

Kitchen: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker and Disposal .

Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Unit

Square Footage: 677 Square Feet

Application Fee: $65/Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Move Fee: $200 Move In Fee

Floors: Hardwood

A/C & Heat: A/C Units in the Living and Bedroom/ Controlled Radiator Heat

Furnishings: Can come Furnished Or Furnished

Closets/Storage: Massive Closet Space in the Bedroom and Two Coat Closets

Amenities: Secure Entry, Close to Two Metros, Walkable to Three Neighborhoods, Location! Location! Location!



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557



