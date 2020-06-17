Amenities
1910 Kalorama Road NW Unit 106 Available 04/01/19 Unique One Bedroom One Bath Condo In the Heart of the Kalorama Triangle With Sun Room - *Two Year Lease Special at $1,950*
Address: 1910 Kalorama Road NW Unit 106 Washington, DC 20009
Name of Building: The Marvin
Market Rent: Two Year Lease Special at $1,950 OR $2,100 for a One Year Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: YES, Case by Case
Subject to Application Approval from the Board
Status: Available Now!
Welcome to the Marvin tucked away in the Kalorama Triangle neighborhood. This newly renovated building brings a touch of the modern and originality of the condo. This one bedroom one bath has original hardwood floors throughout, with updates to the kitchen. Gas range stove and oven with sleek counter tops and a plethora of cabinet space. Lastly, the unit has extra living space! Enjoy a nice book in the sun room off the living room area.
This beautiful unit also comes with the ability to walk to three separate neighborhoods. Columbia Heights, Adams Morgan, and Dupont Circle are all in walking distance. Enjoy a plethora of restaurants, bars/nightlife, and shopping that they have to offer. Also you are close to two red line metro stations: Dupont Circle and Woodley Park.
Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bath
Neighborhood: Kalorama Triangle
Kitchen: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Freezer, Ice Maker and Disposal .
Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Unit
Square Footage: 677 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Move Fee: $200 Move In Fee
Floors: Hardwood
A/C & Heat: A/C Units in the Living and Bedroom/ Controlled Radiator Heat
Furnishings: Can come Furnished Or Furnished
Closets/Storage: Massive Closet Space in the Bedroom and Two Coat Closets
Amenities: Secure Entry, Close to Two Metros, Walkable to Three Neighborhoods, Location! Location! Location!
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557
(RLNE2252544)