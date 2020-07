Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Welcome to Park Pleasant located off 16th Street in the District of Columbia. Beautifully landscaped, this comfortable, sought-after community is convenient to Adams Morgan, is within walking distance of the Columbia Heights Metro Station, and is four blocks the new Target and Staples! Park Pleasant offers affordable, spacious studios, one bedroom and one bedroom/den apartments. So don't delay, call or visit Park Pleasant today! En Espanol