Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range recently renovated bathtub oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge dog park elevator lobby cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance package receiving

In the heart of Dupont Circle, you will find Sixteen Hundred apartments, a historic treasure with character and unique accents throughout.Located on 16th St NW in Washington, DC. Efficiencies and newly added one-bedroom apartments with refinished wood floors, beautifully renovated spaces, and plenty of large, bright windows are a few of the amenities that provide residents with the comforts of home. Central air and all utilities are included.Community amenities include a beautiful renovated lobby, 24-hour concierge and package service, smart laundry, private dog run, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community.