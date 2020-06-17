Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 828 TAYLOR STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
828 TAYLOR STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
828 TAYLOR STREET NE
828 Taylor Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
828 Taylor Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
location! location! location!, Nice 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Brookland! Bus stop out front, walking distance to Subway and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 828 TAYLOR STREET NE have any available units?
828 TAYLOR STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 828 TAYLOR STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
828 TAYLOR STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 TAYLOR STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 828 TAYLOR STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 828 TAYLOR STREET NE offer parking?
No, 828 TAYLOR STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 828 TAYLOR STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 TAYLOR STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 TAYLOR STREET NE have a pool?
No, 828 TAYLOR STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 828 TAYLOR STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 828 TAYLOR STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 828 TAYLOR STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 TAYLOR STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 TAYLOR STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 TAYLOR STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Meridian Park
2445 15th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University