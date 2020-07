Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage package receiving key fob access

With all utilities included, and located just steps from vibrant Connecticut Avenue, Calvert Woodley Apartments is surrounded by the wooded area of Rock Creek Park. These Washington, DC apartments are just one block to Woodley Park Metro - Red Line, steps from a Capitol Bike Share station and walking distance from Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle. Our spacious apartments feature hard surface flooring and newly-renovated kitchens. Residents enjoy our rooftop sundeck with amazing views of DC and Rock Creek Park, 24-hour fitness center, concierge service and reserved parking.