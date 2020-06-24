823 12th St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom H St Gem w/ Amazing Home Office Space! - This 2 bed, 2 bath 3-level row home is spacious, pet-friendly, and steps from H Street! With 2 large, equally sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom next to each bedroom, this home has a wonderful layout, with gleaming hardwood floors throughout.



Step through the front door into the open living space which boasts bay windows, a gas fireplace, and with exposed brick throughout, it is a lovely space to come home to. Continue through to the kitchen and breakfast bar with plenty of inbuilt cabinets for extra storage. A breakfast nook and modern, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove, lead out to a deck, perfect for your morning coffee.



Head upstairs to find a huge home office, with inbuilt shelving for all your office storage needs.

Down the hall youll find one full bathroom next to a large bedroom, with bay windows for abundant light. Continue to the third floor to find another bedroom, also with bay windows and great closet space. Down the hallway past the second full bathroom, you will find a gorgeous rooftop deck, perfect for your Spring and Summer evenings.



Just a couple of blocks from the H Street transit corridor, commuting is a breeze from this location. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods on your way home for all your grocery needs or pop around the corner to &Pizza or Taylor Gourmet to grab a quick bite to eat. Top notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground or the Liberty Tree can become your new local hangouts.



A security deposit is equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, and a $100/month flat fee for water. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4773306)