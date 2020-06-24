All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

823 12th St NE

823 12th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

823 12th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom H St Gem w/ Amazing Home Office Space! - This 2 bed, 2 bath 3-level row home is spacious, pet-friendly, and steps from H Street! With 2 large, equally sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom next to each bedroom, this home has a wonderful layout, with gleaming hardwood floors throughout.

Step through the front door into the open living space which boasts bay windows, a gas fireplace, and with exposed brick throughout, it is a lovely space to come home to. Continue through to the kitchen and breakfast bar with plenty of inbuilt cabinets for extra storage. A breakfast nook and modern, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove, lead out to a deck, perfect for your morning coffee.

Head upstairs to find a huge home office, with inbuilt shelving for all your office storage needs.
Down the hall youll find one full bathroom next to a large bedroom, with bay windows for abundant light. Continue to the third floor to find another bedroom, also with bay windows and great closet space. Down the hallway past the second full bathroom, you will find a gorgeous rooftop deck, perfect for your Spring and Summer evenings.

Just a couple of blocks from the H Street transit corridor, commuting is a breeze from this location. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods on your way home for all your grocery needs or pop around the corner to &Pizza or Taylor Gourmet to grab a quick bite to eat. Top notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground or the Liberty Tree can become your new local hangouts.

A security deposit is equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, and a $100/month flat fee for water. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4773306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 12th St NE have any available units?
823 12th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 12th St NE have?
Some of 823 12th St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 12th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
823 12th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 12th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 12th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 823 12th St NE offer parking?
No, 823 12th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 823 12th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 12th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 12th St NE have a pool?
No, 823 12th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 823 12th St NE have accessible units?
No, 823 12th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 823 12th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 12th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
