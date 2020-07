Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park fire pit green community shuffle board valet service

It's not often that you discover a spirited community rich in character and history so close to big city conveniences. But that's what you'll find in the D.C. apartment homes at Takoma Central. Immerse yourself in a neighborhood where everyone knows your name, while still being able to easily enjoy the influences of downtown Washington, DC and Silver Spring, MD. This unique property is right at home in the midst of diversity, clean living and culture. Its comfortable, modern spaces are balanced by the area's historic colonials and cape cods. The building's sustainable design is complemented by convenient and healthy lifestyle options. Whether you're seeking fresh air, artful inspiration or a sense of family, you can have it all at Takoma Central- without needing to sacrifice proximity to the city's advantages.