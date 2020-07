Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated furnished in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included microwave oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

Welcome to Capitol Park Tower, where all of Washington, DC is at your doorstep.Each apartment home boasts spacious floorplans, beautiful, parquet hardwood flooring, large closets and windows and upgraded appliances. Capitol Park Tower residents can also enjoy the outdoor pool and patio.Live in a premier location, just one block from 395 and 295. Public transit is equally accessible, with the Waterfront metro just 2 blocks away, as well as L'Enfant Plaza metro hub a few blocks in the other direction. Enjoy a great view of the Potomac River, just a short walk from your home. With utilities included and off street parking, there is no better place to live than Capitol Park Tower. Here, you can have it all.